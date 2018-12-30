WATCH: 'Cruelly dumped' puppies in County Limerick 'now out of danger'

THE CHARITABLE people of Limerick have raised more than €1,200 for two puppies who were “cruelly dumped" in a bucket on a country road in County Limerick over the weekend.

Limerick Animal Welfare has now confirmed that the furry siblings are safe and under its care. Following a Facebook post on Saturday, more than 80 people donated a total €1,251 for the puppies’ microshipping, treatment, neutering and vaccines.

The charity has posted videos of the animals—christened Sugar and Spice—appear to be wagging their tails with excitement.

“The little puppies cruelly abandoned in the bucket with wire over the top came to the sanctuary today. It is hard to imagine how anyone could be so cruel to these gorgeous little puppies. Now out of danger and safe under the care of Limerick Animal Welfare,” Law said this Sunday.