'So evil': Puppies abandoned in container in ditch in County Limerick

TWO PUPPIES were discovered "abandoned" in a container in a ditch in County Limerick this weekend.

Saved by a walker and rescued by Limerick Animal Welfare (Law), the charity said that the two pups will require treatment and is seeking assistance from the public.

In a post on Facebook, Law said: "Found cruelly dumped on a remote country road. These poor puppies were found by a walker. They were abandoned in a container with wire secured over the top and left in the ditch."

The charity said that the puppies will need vaccinations, worming, microchipping and neutering.

In the space of the three hours, members of the public raised €897 for the puppies' treatment. This figure is likely to exceed €1,000 in the coming hours.

The act of abandoning the puppies has been condemned by members of the public on social media, with one person as describing it as "so, so evil".

Another person wrote: "I think these pups are the lucky ones at least they will have a good life now thanks to Law, how many more are dumped and never get found, absolutely heartbreaking."