Who said that? Limerick quotes of the year 2018

Reporter David Hurley has been delving through the Leader archives picking out some of the top quotes from the past 12 months.

“There are elderly people living there and to come out in the morning and to have a goat perched on your front wall? It’s like something out of a Star Trek film.”

Councillor John Costelloe on the group of seven billy goats roaming wild around Thomondgate in April.

“YESSS, YESSSSS, YESSS - LIMERICK ARE ALL IRELAND HURLING CHAMPIONS - Limerick 3-16 Galway 2-18 #GAA #LLSport #hurling #Limerick”

The Limerick Leader’s Jerome O’Connell on Twitter at 5.11pm on Sunday August 19.

“You could probably pick this up at a store for a buck, but it’s worth a lot more than that."

Conor McCourt, Frank McCourt's nephew, on the bowl that held Angela's ashes.

”I paid my contribution to my pension over a long period of time. I don’t see what the purpose of it is or how it adds to political discourse or political debate. I think it's just low-grade gossip.”

Deputy Willie O'Dea on the Sunday Independent's Political Rich List calculating his pension at €3.3m.

“The tributes have been a great help - you can actually feel it,”

Dolores O’Riordan’s mother Eileen speaking in March on the reaction following the sudden death of the Cranberries singer in London two months earlier.

“Little ol’ me from Limerick and I had been gone from there for 20 years, and there I am that I haven’t been forgotten. It is really humbling that you had that kind of impact.”

Ainna Fawcett-Hennessy, South Circular Road, named one of the NHS' most influential nurses in July.

“It’s a magical film and I am glad that I am filming it on this magical, emerald island.”

Hollywood actor Matthew Modine in September while filming in Limerick.

“It was about seeing the joy – and taking in the joy on the faces of so many people around you. I genuinely don’t believe I got any more enjoyment out of it than thousands of Limerick people who were there. Even though I got enormous pleasure from it, I believe everybody got the same amount. To see how much it meant to them was so exciting for me. The world we live in now, we need leaders. And these lads will be leaders. It’s the example they’ll show that will lead the generations to come, into what’s right and what’s wrong. They can have a great influence, these men.”

JP McManus on Limerick’s All-Ireland success.

“You’re not sleeping at night time, you’re waking up. You have no facilities, nowhere to cook. You can’t bring children out at certain times. You’re storing your milk in sinks. You’re washing your clothes in a bath. That’s not living at all.”

Homeless mother Aisling Bond on living in hotel accommodation.

“For me, the biggest reason why I am so exited is I didn’t think I would be here at the start of the year so that what’s makes it all the more special. To be able to come in here and walk around without any pain is great because last Christmas I wasn’t really well at all.”

CervicalCheck campaigner, Vicky Phelan speaking in November at the turning on of the City’s Christmas lights.

“An American equity fund is robbing Limerick of a space for artists. I’m going to puke.”

The Rubberbandits on Twitter after it was announced Ormston House would be closing in winter.

”Today I peel off that mask of a life only me and you know about. My voice may tremble but I stand here revealing our secrets that you had me carry and that I hated myself for. Whacker, I stand here today and reluctantly give you your last bit of power by admitting that yes, you did manage to tear me down and impact my life more than any other person I've ever known. However, I do not just stand here as a victim, I stand as a survivor who is strong, kind and trying their very best to begin a life you held back from me for many years.”

Sexual abuse survivor Leona O’Callaghan in a victim impact statement which was read during a sentencing hearing at the Central Criminal Court in November.

“Our ambition for Limerick in particular is to increase the population of the city and suburbs by 50% over the next 20 years – growing the city and suburbs from around 100,000 people to 150,000 people by 2040.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the launch of the Ireland 2040 plan.

“This newest civic addition in Limerick will make a great contribution to the life of the city for many years to come. To have a local courthouse that’s accessible, that’s modern, that’s user friendly, that has such additions as a vulnerable witness suite, custody facilities, a jury reception room and adequate consultation rooms is a welcome addition.”

Chief Justice Frank Clarke speaking in March at the official opening of the new criminal courts complex at Mulgrave Street in the city.

“As a nation, we are punching well below our weight. We should be far more influential on the world stage then we are. That’s the essence of my platform. We now have the technology to connect the dots to the Irish around the world. The slogan for my campaign is ‘Why be a small country when we are already a great nation?”

Peter Casey addressing Limerick councillors in September as he sought their endorsement.