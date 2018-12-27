English Premier League soccer star goes shopping in Limerick
Jack Wilshere, pictured at Gleeson Sport Scene with Stephen Gleeson, Sam Gleeson, and owner Steve Gleeson
THERE was a sprinkling of stardust in Limerick this Thursday, with a top English Premier League soccer star shopping in the city.
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was pictured at Gleeson’s Sports Scene in William Street, where he was shopping with a friend who is from Limerick.
Wilshere, who now plays for fellow London club West Ham United, is out with an ankle injury, and is spending a few days on Shannonside while he recovers. It’s unclear when he will next feature for West Ham United – who face Southampton tonight – after picking up the fresh injury earlier this month.
Sam Gleeson, who served the 26-year-old, said: “He was very nice in fairness. As soon as I spotted him, I went straight over to him, when I noticed him at the door to ask him for a picture.”
Staunch Arsenal supporter Sam added: “It was unreal, surreal, you know? I was telling him how I had been over to the Emirates a few times, something he liked to hear.”
