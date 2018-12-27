Councillors praise Limerick firefighters for their dedication over holiday period

LIMERICK Fire Service posted a very insightful tweet before Christmas that reminds us of the sacrifices all our emergency services make.

It was a graphic with their opening hours over the festive season. On every date it says they are available 24 hours a day.

Then on January 4, it says: “Business as usual!”.

The same can be said for gardai, doctors and nurses in hospitals and nursing homes as well.

Farmers are also out every day tending their stock.

There is no out-of-office email reminder over the “holiday” period.

“We’ll be here in Mulgrave Street, along with our colleagues in the Munster Regional Control Centre 24/7, 365 days a year. Our six retained stations across the county also remain on call 24/7, 365,” said the tweet.

A reminder of our opening hours over the festive season!



We’ll be here in Mulgrave St, along with our colleagues in the Munster Regional Control Centre 24/7, 365.



Our 6 Retained Stations across the county also remain on call 24/7, 365. #happychristmas #staysafe #mrcc pic.twitter.com/09dppBc2rg — Limerick Fire Service (@LimerickFire) December 22, 2018

Crews from Abbeyfeale were deployed on Christmas Day to assist their colleagues in North Kerry after a fire broke out at Knocknagoshil.

Retained firefighters in Cappamore and Kilmallock were also on standby to leave their turkey and ham had their phones gone off.

Those two stations were referred to in the summary of the Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district works in 2018.

The council spent a total of €8.1m in customer services, roads, housing, parks, pitches and open spaces, cemeteries, libraries and fire stations.

At a meeting before Christmas, Barry Murphy, senior executive engineer, said the two fire stations in Cappamore and Kilmallock are a “shining light” of what the council can do.

He outlined to a meeting of the municipal district that Cappamore responded to 96 incidents in the 12 months from September 1, 2017 to September 1, 2018. Kilmallock had 132.

“The average time taken to mobilise the fire brigade to fire scenes from the full time station was one minute and 35 seconds and from part-time stations it was five minutes and 29 seconds. Forty per cent of fire scenes were attended within 10 minutes and 85% were attended within 20 minutes,” said Mr Murphy.

Kilmallock attended 43 road traffic accidents, Cappamore 28; Kilmallock had six chimney fires, Cappamore eight; each station had 11 forest, bog, grass fires; Kilmallock had six motor vehicle fires, Cappamore four; Kilmallock had 15 house fires, Cappamore 9; Kilmallock had three outdoor rubbish fires, Cappamore one and lastly they both were called out to four farm buildings on fire.

Councillors praised all the fire fighters and their station officers for their quick response and life -saving work throughout the year.

They also heard that there is a €685,000 plan to redevelop Cappamore fire station subject to funding from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM).