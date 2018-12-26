Savvy shoppers bargain hunt as St Stephen's Day sales begin in Limerick

THE INTRODUCTION of Black Friday means the “mayhem” of the January sales has dwindled, a local Limerick retailer believes.

The first shop to open in Limerick city this Stephen’s Day morning was Brown Thomas, where up there was savings of up to 50% could be found on selected shoes and handbags.

River Island, New Look, Noel’s Menswear and Lily were among the other Limerick city shops to open their doors to bargain savvy customers in search of a good deal in the city centre.

Connolly Man on Patrick’s Street was among the independent retailers who took part in the Stephen’s Day Sales, opening their doors on Patrick Street at 11:00 am this Wednesday.

“We have fantastic loyalty here with our customers who are passionate about supporting local industry, local families, local jobs,” Noelle Connolly of the family-owned business told the Limerick Leader.

“We have plenty of people who come home for the holidays, who are in and around town today, and you are going to get the Christmas footfall anyway, even from people who are out-of-towners who have never heard of us.”

“Of course, between Black Friday, ongoing promotions, the January Sale mayhem that used to exist ten years ago, it's just not around anymore,” she added.

“It's part of the landscape now. We didn’t even know what Black Friday was six years ago, it was something to do with Thanksgiving over in the States. But our customers were asking us what Black Friday promotions we were having.”

Connolly Man in the Crescent Shopping Centre opened at the earlier time of 10:00 am on Stephen’s Day, Ms Connolly added.

“It was slower to get going this morning but we feel maybe it's because there’s no Munster match on the afternoon of Stephen’s Day.”

“People are taking advantage of the lie in because they’re not under pressure to get to Thomond Park in the afternoon, the same in the Crescent.”

“December 27 is traditionally the busier day because there are still people out there where their Stephen’s Day is sacrosanct,” Ms Connolly explained.

“They have their family traditions. It's not something we embrace its just something we have to go with. You have to go with the flow.”