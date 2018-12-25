Under starter’s orders for Christmas racing at Limerick Racecourse

AND they’re off at the Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival at Greenmount Park!

The four-day National Hunt racing bonanza, which boasts an increased total of €550,000 in prizemoney, begins on St Stephen’s Day (12.20pm) and runs until Saturday, December 29.

The Festival, set to attract more than 40,000 racegoers to the Patrickswell venue, is one of the biggest highlights of the local sporting and social calendar and provides a multi-million euro bonanza for the local economy.

It was confirmed on Christmas Eve that multiple champion jockey Ryby Walsh has been booked for three rides for leading trainer Willie Mullins at Limerick Racecourse on the opening day of the big racing festival.

"We are all really looking forward to the Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival getting underway. A lot of hard work has gone in to get the festival to this point. The initial planning would have started here in June. Our ground is in great nick, I don't ever remember the track being in such good condition at this time of the year. We are delighted with the way things are shaping up," said Limerick Racecourse general manager, Patrick O'Callaghan.

Off-track highlights include the Sunway Holidays Most Stylish lady competition on December 28 and Family Fun Day on December 29.