Deaths in Limerick - December 22, 2018

The death has occurred of Patsy Naughton, Ferndale, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Patsy Naughton, formerly of Parnell Street and late of Young Munsters RFC, December 21st 2018, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noreen. Dearly loved father of Marian and Brian. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Martine, grandchildren Martin, Ann Elies, Erin and Juno, sister Aggie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Dominican Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McAuliffe (née O'Sullivan) of Clounreask, Askeaton, Limerick and Ballybunion, Kerry.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, brother Jerry, brothers-in-law Mike and Pat, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church, Askeaton. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Brendan (Dinny) of Lackyle, Ardnacrusha, Clare and Limerick.

Brendan (Dinny) died peacefully in Milford Care Centre. Very Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marian, children Daragh, Sinéad and Maedbh, sisters Lelia, and Miriam, brothers Brian and Emmett, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, parents-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Dec. 23rd) from 3.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury. Requiem Mass on Monday (Dec. 24th) at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.