What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

That's a difficult question (chuckle), Limerick encapsulates so much activity that a perfect day out in Limerick would turn to a weekend which would develop to a week. I’d stroll through the Milk-Market on Saturday morning, go jogging around the University of Limerick, catch a show at the Lime Tree or just wander around town with my camera and see what catches my eye.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

I literally rang my mom and dad and asked could I tell this story. See, when I was younger I was a terror for wandering away. My dad took me to a rugby match to see Young Munsters. Now, being from Limerick, I should be a rugby fan….but I wondered off with another little guy and dad couldn't find me. When he did, myself and the other lad were playing in a pile of sand. We had also apparently found paint and decided to paint the side of the pitch.

What’s your favourite part of the county/city and why?

Coming home to Limerick itself is a great feeling. I moved to Galway as a motion/ graphic designer and videographer but I am a homebird. Getting to come back every so often is a great feeling.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

Cratloe Forest. I enjoy running from end to end, losing myself to the music and scenery. The view of Limerick from WoodCock Hill near the Shannon Radar Ball (aptly named The Golf Ball), is breathtaking; and at sunrise on a crisp summer morning, you can’t beat it.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

We are demolishing the stigma of Limerick to the outside world. We as a city have a positive outlook to the future through and through. We are proud about our heritage and culture, we are bursting with pride for our sport and arts.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

That is ridiculously hard to answer. Every corner has a place I’d pop into for a bite to eat - I love going to The Locke Bar for its chowder, The Curragower, for the steak, Charlie Malone’s for the wings. I’m fickle when it comes to food, I live a disciplined lifestyle in terms of fitness and diet, but when I want to go out for a meal and Limerick is not short on choice.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

The people of Limerick are unique, spirited and creative individuals. Whether I’m at the gym, walking around town, or on a night out. I will always find someone with an interesting story to tell. There is something about Limerick, that everyone in some way, shape or form, knows someone you know. It’s funny.

How important do you think the arts is to Limerick?

Ridiculously important. As important as the sporting community. The arts have made leaps and bounds over the past decade. The arts at its core is a form of expressionism. If sports isn’t your field then the arts may be your stage...ha, ha, ha see what I did there?

If you could add one amenity to Limerick what would it be?

The addition to a free form of public transport would not go amiss throughout Limerick or more free family-centric events in the parks of Limerick would be a great addition. Events like Make A Move, Light Up Limerick and Riverfest are brilliant.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

Though Limerick is bursting at the seams with unprecedented talent , there is a major lack of funding in the arts sector, there is an improvement on what it was a decade ago but we are still not there yet.

Pictured: Stuart Mackey stars as the Mad Hatter in Limerick Panto Society’s production Alice in Wonderland which begins in the Lime Tree Theatre in Mary Immaculate College on December 28 and runs until January 6. Tickets are available from www.limetree.ie theatre.ie or (061) 953400