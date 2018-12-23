Special night for Limerick teenagers at Pohn Paul II Awards

A GROUP of teenagers have been recognised in a special night celebrating the John Paul II Awards in the Limerick Diocese.

The commitment and goodwill of the 37 Limerick teens was recognised by the awards, which seek to foster a sense of civic, community and Christian spirit in parishes. It is now in its second year after being successfully piloted last year by Sr Patricia Coughlan through Scoil Pól in Kilfinane.

It now includes parishes Abbeyfeale, Athea, Templeglantine, Tournafulla and Mountcollins. It also includes schools Coláiste Íosa Agus Iosef in Abbeyfeale and Ardscoil Rís in the city.

In what was a momentous and joyful awards night last week in St Munchin’s college chapel, the students received medals in honour of volunteer work undertaken in their communities and parishes. The awards are broken down into four categories – bronze, silver, gold and the Papal Cross.

The medal recipients included four bronze, four silver, 23 gold and six Papal Cross.

Bishop Brendan Leahy said it was “a wonderful culmination of hours and hours of volunteering activities undertaken over the last year. It is heartening to read their reflections and to get a sense of how they have been transformed in some way by the experience”.