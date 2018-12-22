‘More tackle boxes, less XBoxes’ as Limerick anglers hold Christmas event

IT was a case of fishing for success off the Shannon as the Limerick Anglers Association held its annual Christmas competition.

Doon Lake in Broadford, Clare, was the venue, and a number of hardy souls were present, in spite of chilly temperatures and frequent showers. ​

The catch of the day was small pike, and angling group manager Mikey Kiely reported: “Everyone went home happy, every child got a prize regardless, as the effort of turning out alone today was worth something.”

The turnout was a bit down in numbers but the Munster game clashed with the group, and some Christmas parties being held also had an effect on the amount of anglers.

Limerick and District Anglers Association has a long tradition of pike fishing in the winter months, coinciding with the salmon closed season.

Mikey added that in an effort to attract some new members, the club is trying out a few different initiatives.

He said: “The Shannon is on our doorstep and it is a wonderful amenity and should be enjoyed in every way possible.

“Besides angling, it is important to teach our young members to respect and value their environment. Being able to catch a fish is just a small part of the overall experience of learning watercraft, understanding various weather conditions and to be safe and very aware that the water must be respected at all times.”

He said one of the club’s key mottos is “more tackle boxes, less X-Boxes”.

“We want to help our kids get outdoors and enjoy nature and all it has to offer. Being outside in the open and enjoying what our beautiful place has to offer is conducive to creating positivity and general wellbeing in any person,” he said.

Next month, the cl​ub will start a pike fishing league, and new adults and junior members are welcome.

All are welcome: call 087-6926510 for more information.