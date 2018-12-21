Santa Claus arrives in style for Christmas market in County Limerick

THE NEW extension to Boher’s Community Centre was completed in time for locals to pick up some last minute presents at the annual Christmas market.

It also meant the market could be indoors for the first time. There was a wealth of local talent on display said Mary Finucane, Boher Development Community Association PRO.

“This was a great occasion for those gifted people to showcase their work and for the public to pick up a perfect Christmas present. Items included needle craft, jewellery, baking, jam and fruit displays, and a large number of chocolate displays from young entrepreneurs. Keith Sheahan produced and illustrated a beautiful children’s book called Ted’s Taxi, which was being promoted by his mother Margie. A wonderful gift for Christmas,” said Mary.

Killinure Parents Council designed Santa’s grotto to the highest possible standards. Pat O’Connell, chairman, decided that Santa and Mrs Claus must travel in style.

They arrived in a beautiful horse drawn carriage much to the delight of the waiting children and their parents.