My Limerick - Celia Holman Lee: ‘People of Limerick are proud and hard-working’

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

For me the perfect weekend consists of spending time with my five amazing grandchildren, taking them for a pizza and feeding the ducks and swans from the boardwalk on the Shannon River. That area brings back great memories of my own childhood where I sat with my mother and watched my uncles rowing for St Michael’s Rowing Club on the river. I also enjoy strolling around the city enjoying the atmosphere visiting the shops and restaurants and meeting friends for coffee.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

My first memory as a child would have to be Irish dancing as I danced from the age of six to 14. I participated in feiseanna throughout the city and pantomimes like Panto Frolics which was held in the CBS Sexton Street every year and of course Tom and Pascal which was held in the City Theatre. Another great memory for me was when I started modelling at the age of 15 and walked the ramp in the old Cannocks Department store on O’Connell Street. Little did I think that 53 years later I would still be in the same fashion and modelling industry and loving it just as much!

What’s your favourite part of the county/city and why?

As I spent most of my childhood in Carey’s Road, the People's Park on Pery Square along with the old Milk Market stand out in my memory as a good time in my life, especially the People's Park as it was my backdrop for fashion photo shoots when I was a young model.

A lot of those black and white shots are been requested by different establishments and I am very proud of that.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

I love to walk in my own area of Ballysheedy and one of my other favourites is Curraghchase. One of my favourite views would have to be from the top of King John’s Castle looking over the majestic River Shannon and our beautiful Limerick city.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

The layout of the city, the big wide streets, that gives the city its uniqueness. I also think that Georgian Limerick is something we must treasure and look after.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

A few years ago if I had been asked that question I could probably name only a few, but I really think that Limerick has become a hotspot when it comes to restaurants, there are so many that have opened and there is such a variety for all our palates that I find it hard to make a choice.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

I would say proud and hard-working. I travel so much with my work that when I meet Limerick people who have found a life in different parts of the country and beyond, it is always with great fondness that they ask me about their city.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

Limerick is renowned for sport and I never felt so proud as I did on August 19 when we were in the Dome in Tralee rehearsing for the Rose of Tralee fashion show and those young Limerick lads did so much for Limerick and hurling and made us all feel so proud.