County Limerick community ‘outraged’ at theft of defibrillator from town

A COUNTY Limerick community has been left “outraged” following the theft of a defibrillator.

The life-saving device was taken from outside the church in the town of Patrickswell sometime between Thursday of last week and the previous Sunday.

Treasurer of Patrickswell Community Council Daniel McSweeney condemned the theft.

“Defibrillators are there to save lives and it is a disgrace that such a valuable piece of equipment could be taken from the people of Patrickswell,” said Mr McSweeney.

The defibrillator was purchased 10 years ago but had been serviced and the battery replaced just over 12 months ago. It was one of two in the town.

“To the best of our knowledge, this device has not been used. It is a device that no one wants to use but could save someone,” Mr McSweeney explained.

The replacement of this piece of life-saving equipment will cost in excess of €1,000.

“We know very little about what happened. We know it was there last Sunday (week), and then on Thursday, someone in the locality told us it was gone.

“We are calling on anyone to come forward with any information regarding its theft. The defibrillator is there to save lives and it is a disgrace that someone would steal it,” Mr McSweeney stated.

The life-saving device was installed after it was funded by a community effort.

“There are a number of people around the town who are trained to use it,” said McSweeney.

Patrickswell Community Council have appealed to anyone with information to contact Patrickswell Garda Station on 061-355103.