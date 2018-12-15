Storm Deirdre brings spell of gusts and rain to Limerick

STRONG wind and a spell of rain continues to hit Limerick as Storm Deirdre makes her way across Ireland this Saturday evening.

On Friday evening, Limerick was expected to be hit by a Status Orange wind warning. This has been downgraded to a Yellow wind and rain raining, which is currently in effect.

Though Limerick is currently enduring Status Yellow conditions, the weather is expected to be hazardous as surrounding south and north regions are affected by a Status Orange weather warning.

Met Eireann said this Saturday: "Heavy rain during Saturday will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with some mountainous areas exceeding these limits.

"West to northwest winds, mean speeds 55 to 65 km/hr gusts to 110 km/hr for a time this afternoon."

The wind is expected to ease after 7pm, but rain is likely to continue until around midnight.

Despite the fierce weather, there is just one ESB fault in Limerick and that is in Newcastle West, affecting 16 homes. This is expected to be fixed by 7.15pm, the ESB indicates.