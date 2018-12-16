Jeweller Keane for monthly Limerick Tidy Towns prize

LIMERICK Tidy Towns has presented its final monthly award of the year to Keanes Jewellers, for its shop at O’Connell Street-William Street junction.

Maura O’Neill, Limerick Tidy Towns, said the committee this month focused on businesses which had fetching festive lights and decorations.

“For many years Keanes shop frontage has been one of the most attractive in the city and adds greatly to the wonderful appearance of the heart of Limerick’s retail district at Christmastime, especially given their very prominent corner location at the junction of William Street and O’Connell Street.

Even at other times of year, it is a beautifully maintained attractive building, so this award is fully-deserved and we are delighted to acknowledge the effort they make,” she said.

The landmark jewellery retailer is marking its 70th anniversary of trading, having started out as a watch and clock repair shop in Cork back in 1948.

Keanes also has a base in Killarney, Co Kerry.

The firm becomes Limerick Tidy Towns 11th and final monthly winner for 2018 following St Michael’s Rowing Club in January, Foot Solutions in February, La Fromagerie, Catherine Street, in March, Portleys Bar in April, Be Your True Self in May, Jack Mondays Coffee House in June, the Limerick City Council Parks Department in July, Flanagans Town House in August, Noonan Dental Care in September and The Life Centre in October.

All these are in with the chance of winning this year’s overall prize at the Tidy Towns Group’s annual event to be held early in 2019.

If you wish to volunteer with Limerick City Tidy Towns they meet every Sunday morning at 11 am at the corner of Thomas Street and O’Connell Street.

For more information and to volunteer, please visit www.limericktidytown.com, or email limericktidytowns@gmail.com.