'Hazardous conditions' approach Limerick as Met Eireann announces weather warning

LIMERICK is set to face "hazardous conditions”, as Met Eireann has announced a Status Yellow wind warning for this weekend.

It stated that the wind warning will come into effect as of Saturday midnight and it is expected to last for 24 hours, Met Eireann said.

The Yellow wind warning will affect all of Ireland, it added.

“Potential for severe weather on Saturday 15th December. Hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also.”