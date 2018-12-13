Lease signed for prime office space in Limerick city centre

A NEW firm has snapped up office space in a prime Limerick city centre location, with plans to open its new base in 2019.

Rooney Auctioneers have confirmed a lease has been signed for the four floors overhead the KBC Bank at 103-104 O’Connell Street.

While the firm has yet to be revealed, the building’s new tenant is expected to make a public announcement in the coming days, according to Rooney Auctioneers managing director Gordon Kearney.

“We welcome any new business that comes into the city centre,” Mr Kearney said.

“It's great to see more bodies in the city centre, which means more footfall, which means more spend in the city centre. We welcome that with open arms,” he added.