Global branding giant works with creative Limerick students on ‘Brand Limerick’

A WORLD class creative agency, who are currently developing Limerick’s new international brand identity, has collaborated with local “fresh creative talent” on the project by working with Limerick students.

Global branding giant M&C Saatchi met with fourth year Graphic Design students at the renowned Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD) for a workshop which ran as part of their brand design process and consultation.

“It’s been vital for us to gain a deep understanding of Limerick and to meet the people and organisations which are building the future of the City and County,” M&C Saatchi managing partner Mary Harris said.

“LSAD has a wealth of fresh creative talent and we were keen to engage with the students on a creative level,” she added.

“We were delighted by their input and the new perspectives that they shared. It was great to collaborate with these talented young designers from such a renowned college.’

“Limerick is a very special place with an amazing story to tell, we’ve really fallen in love with it,” Ms Harris said.

“It’s a resilient place with real grit and energy which has allowed them not simply to overcome challenges but to thrive on them – as exemplified by the incredible story of the Dell factory rebirth as Troy studios.”

“We are excited about the impact on the city, the county and the region in general when their compelling story is shared with a wider international audience.’

LSAD is a school of Limerick Institute of Technology.

The workshop was a “wonderful opportunity” for LSAD students, according to LSAD Head of Graphics Eamon Spellman.

“They spent the day with some of the top brand specialists in the world, inputting into a key stage in the development of a brand that will represent all of us here and one which marks a key moment in Limerick’s remarkable resurgence.”

“It was great to see the creative conversations happening as the group bounced ideas off one another and I think everyone got a lot from the process.”

“We need a strong umbrella brand for Limerick that is world class and one that reflects the scale of our ambition,” Limerick City and County Council head of marketing Laura Ryan said.

“Limerick has really become the urban success story of the last five years and now has a great new story to tell. The fact that M&C Saatchi, one of the world’s leading agencies wanted to work with Limerick says a lot about where Limerick has arrived at. Over the last number of months they’ve met and engaged with a lot of stakeholders in Limerick, got to know the city and county and today is another exciting stage in that process.”

Brand Limerick will be unveiled in mid-2019.