‘Dedicated’ Shannon Airport staff honoured for 970 years of loyal service

STAFF at Shannon have been honoured at a ceremony to mark an impressive combined 970 years of loyal service to the airport.

Thirty staff working in areas across the airport operation were honoured at the event on Friday night.

Eight received their 25 years’ service award; eight received their 30 years’ service award; six received their 35 years’ service award and eight reached a significant milestone of 40 years’ service.

Staff from a range of departments throughout the airport were recognised for their contribution, among them; the Airport Police Fire Service, Airport Search Unit, Airport Operations, Retail, Procurement, Car Parks, Engineering, Finance, Commercial, Human Resources and the Airport Information Desk.

“Airports are extremely busy places and milestones like these present a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and thank our dedicated team at Shannon,” said Andrew Murphy, managing director at Shannon.

“First and foremost we are a community airport and delivering excellent customer service and safety is our mission. Delivering on this promise is down to our staff, who work tirelessly to ensure that we make it easy for our customers each time they visit Shannon Airport.

“Whether it’s making it easy to get from the car park to the departure gate as quickly and smoothly as possible, or keeping the runway operational in sub-zero conditions, or organising grass cutting to support local farmers during the fodder shortages, it is part of the unique DNA of our staff to go the extra mile and we really appreciate this.

“For example, it is this strong sense of commitment to community which inspired our staff to develop and launch the airport’s Autism and Special Needs Awareness Programme and it is that same sense of commitment to community that motivated them to open Europe’s first airport sensory room last year. It is that same sense of responsibility that led Shannon Airport staff and their Shannon Group colleagues raise more than €230,000 for their chosen staff charities in the past five years.

Recalling some of her memorable moments from over 35 years working in retail at Shannon Airport, long service award recipient Jackie Quinn, a native of Limerick but living in Quin, Co. Clare, said: “For me it’s the energy of the place I love. The airport has a unique energy like no other. You never know who you are going to meet from one day to the next.

“Over the years I have had the pleasure of meeting many famous people including that late George Bush senior and King Hussein of Jordan both were lovely men, very courteous.

“Good customer-care is important to us. We treat our customers well, they love coming here and we love them. We are proud of Shannon and proud of the west of Ireland and our customers can feel that,” she added.