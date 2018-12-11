Limerick maternity mental health service for mums sees 60 referrals per month

A LIMERICK mother addressed a major international perinatal mental health conference detailing experiences of “sleepless nights, relationship breakdowns and accepting life as a single mother” as a teenage mum.

Caitlin McCreesh addressed some of the world’s top specialists in the medical field at the second annual perinatal mental health conference at the Clinical Education and Research Centre, University Hospital Limerick, last week.

“Teen pregnancy and teen motherhood is very challenging and we face many difficulties that may be absent if we were older,” said Ms McCreesh, who who has been supported by the Teen Parents Support Programme in the city, which is funded by Tusla.

“I had to deal with the pressures of motherhood, sleepless nights, relationship breakdowns and accepting life as a single mother. I mourned the life I wouldn’t have anymore. I had to focus on finishing my education and ensuring that my child was being well looked after all while trying to financially support my son.”

“As a teenager, self-identity is still developing as you try to figure out who you are while facing the judgement of our peers and others in our communities, these aspects of being a teen mom greatly affect our mental health. The Teen Parents Support Programme Limerick provided me with continued support with every issue and concern, they believed in our capabilities and encouraged to make our futures bright. Teen pregnancy is a challenging and stressful time but it is also a time of immense joy and pure love, with the supportive help of TPSP Limerick they gave me the opportunity to excel in my life and break the teen pregnancy stereotype,” Ms McCreesh said.

In 2017, the UL Hospitals Group launched its new perinatal mental health service, and in its first six months, it saw 60 new referrals per month in the first six months, according to its specialist Dr Mas Mahady Mohamad.

“We have started screening all mothers attending the antenatal clinic for both anxiety and depression. We have had dozens of training and teaching sessions for staff in the hospital, GPs, public health nurses and psychiatrists. We have defined and agreed referral pathways and referral forms,” Dr Mohamad said.

A host of national and international speakers attended the event and over 150 attendees also heard from service users and their families around issues of mental health during and after pregnancy.

The WHO estimates that worldwide approximately 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression.

The UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Health Care have established the first Specialist Perinatal Mental Health service in Ireland outside of Dublin.

Prof Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said it was important that acute and community sectors continued to work together to develop the service.

“The number of women seen and treated by the new team has exceeded expectations. This tells us many things but, most importantly, it informs us that when services are available and easily accessible, more women are opening up and seeking help from professionals.”

“With funding secured by the National Clinical Programme, this team will continue to expand in the coming months to evolve into a full multidisciplinary service. For all the women who currently attend the service, and all the others that will require it in the future, it is vital that this new initiative continues to succeed and thrive – therefore we need to continue supporting the team in any way we can,” she added.

Among the speakers at last Wednesday’s conference was Dr Raja Gangopadhyay, a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at the West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, UK, with a special interest in Perinatal Mental Health.

Dr Gangopadhyay said no mother was immune from such problems regardless of her social, education or financial background. Underlying mental health problems could also develop for the first time during pregnancy or the post-natal period. It was important for women to remember that “this is a health condition and not a sign of weakness, inability to cope or being a bad parent” and that “full recovery is possible with care, support and treatment”.