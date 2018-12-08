Busy Saturday in Limerick as traditional 'country' shopping day arrives

LIMERICK has enjoyed a busy Saturday morning, as the traditional annual ‘country’ Christmas shopping day arrives.

Despite regular outbursts of rain, trade has been reported as being “brisk” and “reasonable” by local shoe shop owner Michael Gleeson.

Eight special outdoor events are taking place this Saturday for those people who have come into the city centre to shop.

There has been plenty of sparkling sights and sweet wounds as the official Christmas season gets under way.

A winter busking competition and Savins Musical Treats are among some of the events taking place today to get shoppers in the festive mood.

Under the tree at ..... Jack and Darragh taking refuge from the weather ahead of the Winter Busking Competition #ChristmasInLimerick @XmasLimerick pic.twitter.com/eisvs8mkMZ — Limerick : Culture : Arts (@LimerickArts) December 8, 2018

Laura Ryan, head of communications with Limerick Council said: “We also have Limerick Unwrapped which is taking place in Sodalicious in the morning and the Savoy Hotel in the afternoon, so if you want to buy a gift, to be able to try it on, feel it before you buy it, it’s ideal. Gift ideas for all of your family and friends.”

The delightful free Toots Christmas train is back, taking shoppers around the city. And at 3pm, a new ‘online’ portal for the Rotary Club Memorial Club tree is being launched by Mayor James Collins.

Mr Gleeson, whose shoe shop in William Street welcomes many shoppers from across the county, urged shoppers to get off their computers and shop local.

“I’d like to make a special plea for online shoppers to think about local businesses in Limerick,” he said, “Online shopping could wipe small traders out.”

“Today has been reasonably good even though we got off to a difficult start with heavy rain. We’ve met a few country people,” Mr Gleeson added.