Clean record for man whose Limerick speeding fine got lost in wash

A MOTORIST got in a spin after his girlfriend put his speeding summons in the washing machine.

“Wash your own trousers in future,” said Judge Marian O’Leary.

Barry Clune, of Breaha West, Lissycasey, Ennis was caught driving at 73kms in a 60km zone at Clondrinagh on May 13, 2018.

Mr Clune told Kilmallock Court that he subsequently received the “yellow summons”.

“I put it in the pocket of my work pants. I finished work at 10.30pm that night. My girlfriend washed the work pants with the summons in it. These things happen,” Mr Clune told Kilmallock Court.

He said he rang Thurles – where the Fixed Charge Processing Office is located - to do a reprint.

“They said to contact gardai. I spent two to three weeks of making phone calls. I went to Henry Street and Mayorstone garda stations but they didn’t know anything about it. The garda who issued the summons knew nothing about it,” said Mr Clune.

The Clare man said he got a phone call from a garda at 12.30am on a Friday night / Saturday morning.

“He said to ask for a garda in Henry Street on Monday. I took a day of work to go to Limerick. The garda knew nothing about it. He said it wasn’t on the system,” said Mr Clune.

The following Friday night he said he got a call from a garda at 1am.

“I was starting work at 4am. I wanted to pay the fine. I took days off work to try and sort it,” said Mr Clune.

He said he also went to Bruff garda station and the guards there told him “why would we have it?”

As the giggles in Kilmallock Court grew louder, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said for the ease of the court the State would withdraw the matter.

“Wash your own trousers in future,” Judge Marian O’Leary told Mr Clune to more laughs in Kilmallock Court.

He left the court with a clean driving record.