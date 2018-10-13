Limerick’s Live 95FM takes gold at awards for Remembering Dolores O’Riordan

STAFF at Limerick’s Live 95FM are celebrating after winning gold at this year’s IMRO Radio Awards.

Remembering Dolores – the station’s coverage of the sudden death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in January – was voted the winner in the Current Affairs Programme category.

The awards, which are regarded as the Oscars of the radio industry in Ireland, were presented during a gala event which took place on Friday at the Lyrath House Hotel in Kilkenny.

“There was a sort of surreal feeling about it (the coverage) because she was such a young woman who was a similar age to myself, who had the same number of kids (as me) and it was difficult from that point of view and it was clear to see from the people we had in the studio how emotional they were,” said Gillian Devlin, head of news at Live 95FM.