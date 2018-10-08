Limerick council warns of looming deadline for voters to join supplement register

With the Presidential election along with the Referendum on Blasphemy taking place on Friday October 26, Limerick Council has warned people they must be on the local register if they wish to vote.

People can check if they are on the register at their local council area office, library or garda station, or by contacting Limerick City and County Council on 061 557280.

They can also find out online at www.checktheregister.ie.

If you are not on the register, there is still time to apply for inclusion in the supplement.

To get on the supplement, you must be 18 years or over on polling day and be ordinarily resident at the address at which you want to register.

If you are on the register and have moved address recently, you may apply to get on the supplement to the register at your new address.

Supplement application forms are available from Limerick City and County Council website: www.limerick.ie. Search ‘Register of Elector Forms’.

You need to complete the RFA 2 form to be included on the supplement, or the RFA 3 form for a change of address.

The deadline for receipt of completed application forms for inclusion on the supplement is this Tuesday, October 9.

Your application must be signed in the presence of a member of An Garda Síochána from your local Garda Station. The postal address for receipt of application forms is Register of Electors, Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay, Limerick, V94 EH90.

If you applied to be included on the Supplemental Register for the Abortion Referendum earlier this year you don’t have to re-apply, as you will be automatically included.

Only Irish Citizens are eligible to vote in the Presidential Election and Referendum.