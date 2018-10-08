Limerick man with 127 convictions jailed for smearing blood on cell wall

A LIMERICK man smeared blood on the wall of a cell in Bruff Garda Station, Kilmallock Court heard.

Nigel Sheehan, aged 39, of Sheares Street, Kilmallock, pleaded guilty to criminal damage of the cell, breaking a mobile phone and threatening, abusive insulting behaviour. An assault charge was withdrawn.

Garda Brendan Daly said gardai responded to a call in Sheares Street, Kilmallock in the early hours of Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

“The defendant was very intoxicated. I asked him to leave the area but he wouldn’t, said Garda Daly.

“I arrested him under the Public Order Act. He continued to be abusive,” added the garda.

Last April, Garda Daly gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Sheehan.

Garda Daly said when he charged Sheehan with failing to obey garda instructions to leave the vicinity of Sheares Street, he replied: “It will only be a fine.”

When Garda Daly put it to him that he engaged in threatening/abusive/insulting behaviour, Sheehan said: “F**k you and your charges.”

The court heard that after Sheehan was arrested and conveyed to Bruff Garda Station he smeared blood on a wall of a cell.

He faced another criminal damage charge of breaking a mobile phone on an unknown date.

Garda Daly said Sheehan has 127 previous convictions.

Con Barry, solicitor for Sheehan, said his client is 39 years of age and is currently serving a prison sentence.

“There is no getting around it - alcohol is his demon. He is attending AA meetings in prison. He apologises to the gardai and court,” said Mr Barry.

The cost of cleaning the cell was €200 and the phone was valued at €130.

Mr Barry said his client isn’t in a position to “compensate anybody”.

Judge O’Leary asked Mr Barry if he saw the replies by Sheehan to Garda Daly.

“Yes,” said Mr Barry.

Judge O’Leary sentenced Sheehan to two months in prison for smearing blood on the wall of the prison cell.

They are to run consecutively to the current sentence he is serving..

For threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour, the judge handed down a three month sentence suspended for three years. The damage to the phone charge was taken into consideration.