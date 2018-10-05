Three Limerick pubs head for national awards at Dublin’s RDS

THREE Limerick pubs are celebrating after taking prizes in the 2018 Irish Pub Awards Regional Finals, which took place in Bobby Byrne’s Pub, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick city.

They will now go forward to the final of the National Pub Awards at the RDS Concert Hall in Dublin on Wednesday, November 21 when the national category winners and the overall Irish Pub of the Year will be announced.

The local winners in the South West Region are: Best Music Pub sponsored by IMRO: Dolan’s Pub, Alphonsus Street, Dock Road, Limerick city.

Outstanding Customer Service sponsored by Heineken: Hiway Bar and Restaurant, Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle.

Best Newcomer sponsored by Hennessy: 1314 Thirteen Fourteen, Cecil Street, Limerick city.

The Irish Pub Awards are jointly presented by the Vintners Association of Ireland (VFI) and the Licensed Vintners Association of Ireland (LVA).