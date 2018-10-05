Finance director role ‘gone’ after shake-up of management at University of Limerick

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has confirmed it has removed the position of director of finance at the university as part of a “systematic restructuring” of its senior management model.

This follows reports that the former director of finance, John Field, has been deployed into a new role within the university. However, the details of this role remain unclear.

The director of finance post is “gone and will not be replaced”, a UL spokesperson confirmed.

“This has been done as part of the restructuring and increased layers of oversight in this area that are now in operation at UL.

“The senior management model at UL is undergoing systematic restructuring and this too will advanced by the end of the year,” the spokesperson added.

A new Human Resources director is also expected to begin at UL by the end of the year as restructuring continues, the university confirmed.

An ongoing review into the HR structures and process at UL is expected to be completed by December, the university has also confirmed to the Leader.

This major review was recommended by a series of reports into controversies around finance, HR and governance which were first revealed by the Limerick Leader.

According to the university, the Director of Finance reported to the UL President.

The role had the overall responsibility for “the management of finance, procurement and contracts administration together with the co-ordination of strategic plan development and implementation.”

Specific responsibilities of the post included “directing and controlling all aspects of financial and procurement administration in line with University strategy, statutory requirements and best business practice.”

Other responsibilities listed on the university’s website include “developing, managing and implementing the University budgeting strategy” as well as “directing the development and management of the University's physical resources.”

When asked to clarify Mr Field’s new role with the university, as well as its salary structure, a university spokesperson told the Limerick Leader: “UL does not comment on individual employees.”

“However, UL continues to restructure its senior management as it looks to its future development and ambitions.”

“In this regard, restructuring continues across a number of university business areas.”

“The current review of the HR structures and processes is expected to be completed by December of this year.

This will be marked by arrival of a new human resources director expected by then,” the spokesperson added.