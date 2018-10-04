Paradise awaits for walkers in Cliona’s Foundation Limerick challenge

THE CLIONA’S Foundation walking challenge will bring you to the top of paradise.

It takes place this Saturday, October 6 and the foundation is looking for people to walk with them and raise monies to help support families with the non-medical costs of caring for their child.

This year’s walking challenge is the Paradise Hill loop on the western end of the Galtymore Mountains in County Limerick. As the name suggests, there are spectacular views of the Golden Vale and the Glen of Aherlow.

Brendan Ring, co-founder of Cliona’s Foundation, said this is their second year organising a walk.

“Our trek up Galtymore last year was a fantastic day out. We are hoping that some of the many that walk and climb every weekend either individually or as part of a walking club /work group will lend their support. We are also looking for people to raise monies through sponsorship or a minimum donation of €50. We currently have 23 families on our waiting list that need support and all the monies raised will go directly to some of these families,” said Brendan.

He continued: “We are delighted this year to have the support of the Anglesboro Community Council, Gallahues Bar and Restaurant in Ballylanders and Supermac’s SuperSubs, who are ensuring that we will be well looked after with refreshments after the climb. We really appreciate their support.”

The walk reaches a high point of 700m and will take three to four hours. It requires a good level of fitness. It commences from and wil return to the community centre in Anglesboro. The group will gather there from 9am on Saturday, October 6, and begin the trek at 9.30am.

Cliona’s Foundation, based in Lough Gur, is the only Irish charity providing financial support to the families of children with a life limiting condition all over the country. It is from birth up to the age of 16 and helps with the non-medical costs of caring for their child. These include accommodation, car parking, travel, child-care and specialist equipment. They have supported over 530 families in the past 11 years.

“The foundation receives no state funding so events like these are critical to enable the foundation to continue to support those in need,” said Brendan.

Pre-registration is required so if you want to sign up for this challenge please contact info@clionasfoundation.ie or call 061 331333.