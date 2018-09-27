Public raises €1,000 for abandoned blind puppy rescued by Limerick Animal Welfare

THE PUBLIC has raised more than €1,000 for the treatment of a blind puppy that was abandoned in Limerick.

Limerick Animal Welfare shared on social media images “misfortunate puppy Lilly” and stated that she now has to go through a number of medical treatments, which require significant funding.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, Law said: “Today staff named this poor little misfortunate puppy Lilly. Lilly was found cruelly abandoned in the forestry, she was abandoned to perish, starving and blind in one eye. What had she done to deserve this cruelty and neglect? Lilly in her short life has never had the minimum care.

“A lovely lady named Helen rang LAW for help and a staff member collected her this morning. During the thirty minute journey to the sanctuary the worms fell out of this poor puppy. Lilly has been to the eye specialist Natasha at CVC and had a vet check, vaccinations and a worm dose. Please donate to Lilly's veterinary care, only with your help can LAW respond to these calls for help.”

And in the space of 15 hours, 76 people raised €1,071. This figure is expected to rise in the coming hours and days.