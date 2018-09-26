Water conservation orders for Limerick lifted but a number of supplies ‘remain at risk’

IRISH Water has confirmed that all water conservation orders for Limerick have now been lifted, but a number of supplies ‘remain at risk’.

The most recent conservation order for Limerick city and county had been in effect since September 1 and was due to conclude at the end of the month, but has been lifted early because of increased rainfall.

However, users have still been urged to continue to conserve water as supplies in some areas remain at risk.

A spokesperson said that the Irish Water Board met and reviewed the data that indicates that the reduction in demand, the availability of water resources and the prevailing weather conditions mean that the justification for the Water Conservation Order no longer applies.

However, there are a number of supplies in Limerick which remain at risk as the sources have not recovered following the unprecedented dry spell over the summer and early autumn.

These include Ardpatrick, Croom, Doon, Kilfinane, Oola and the Shannon Estuary Scheme supplying Foynes, Shanagolden and Loughill.

“We are working with the Local Authority to manage all these supplies and we are asking that all customers in Limerick, and particularly in these areas, continue to do what they can to conserve water so that local sources can recover,” said Irish Water’s Ian O’Mahony.

We are really grateful for all the efforts people made over the past few months in their homes and businesses. It was really encouraging to see. Conserving water will make our water sources more resilient and help to safeguard our water for the future benefiting communities all across Limerick.”

“The Water Conservation Orders were vital for reducing significant peaks in demand that Irish Water witnessed in early June 2018. The Orders, combined with excellent conservation efforts made by homes and businesses across the county and the significant efforts of operational teams on the ground prevented major outages to water supplies in many communities.

“As rainfall is returning to more average rates, our water sources which were very dry during the summer we can begin to recharge more quickly,” he added.