Emergency services tackle two house fires in County Limerick villages

EMERGENCY services have tackled two potentially-serious house fires in County Limerick this Monday night.

The two separate incidents occurred in Kilfinane and Effin within an hour of each other.

At 7.51pm, three units were dispatched to the scene of a roof fire in Tobernea East, Effin. It has since been downgraded to a chimney fire.

At 8.40pm, two units were called to the scene of a fire at Ballyroe Lower, Kilfinane. This incident has also been downgraded to a chimney fire.

There are no reports of any injuries.