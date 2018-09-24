WATCH: Castletroy College goes 'absolutely ballistic' for conquering Limerick hurlers

A VIDEO of Castletroy College in Limerick welcoming their six former pupils and All-Ireland heroes has got a big reaction online.

The clip captures Dan Morrissey lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup aloft in front of over 1,200 pupils at the school. He is joined by brother Tom, Gearoid Hegarty, Lorcan Lyons, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave and Barry Nash.

The six were presented with framed school jerseys complete with their names and All-Ireland champions.

Gearoid Hegarty tweeted that it will have “pride of place for ever”. And he thanked Castletroy College staff and students for a “superb homecoming”.

.@CastletroyC goes absolutely ballistic for their six former pupils and All-Ireland champions pic.twitter.com/fZtvGwwduP September 21, 2018

