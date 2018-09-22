Inspirational Limerick woman Vicky Phelan honoured by business network

A LIMERICK businesswoman is celebrating this week after winning a major national award.

Caroline Dunlea, co-director of Core Optimisation, won an award for the best use of digital at the annual Network Ireland business awards in Galway.

The annual awards, celebrate the excellence, professionalism, vision and leadership of business women in Ireland.

As a member of Network Ireland Limerick, Caroline was put forward after winning the regional businesswoman of the year awards in Limerick last May.

Also awarded on the night was the Network Ireland 2018 Trish Murphy Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution, traditionally conferred by the President of Network Ireland to an Irish Woman of their choosing for an outstanding contribution to society.

This year’s nominee was courageous cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.

Speaking about the nomination, Network Ireland president Roseann Halvey said “When it came to a decision about who to award the Outstanding Contribution Award to, I didn't have to think too long.

“Vicky Phelan is an inspiration to us all. Despite everything she has had to face, she has never given up, she is incredibly resilient. She has empowered other women, she continues to support other women and is an articulate voice for women who don’t have a voice. She is the embodiment of what Network Ireland stands for.”

Network Ireland Limerick – which exists to support women in business and the arts – meets on a monthly basis. More information: 061-458834.