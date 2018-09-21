You’d get better service in North Korea, says Limerick councillor of Irish Water

“YOU’d get a better service in North Korea than you would from Irish Water!”

Those are the words of Askeaton’s Cllr Kevin Sheahan, Fianna Fáil, frustrated because of the sewerage situation in his hometown in County Limerick.

Speaking at the Adare Rathkeale municipal district meeting, the councillor became so enraged about the pace of progress on a proposed new sewerage treatment plant in Askeaton, that he proposed to abolish Irish Water altogether.

The councillor has long complained about the water utility company, and proposed that its responsibilities be handed back to the local authority – the type of operation that was used before Irish Water was founded in 2013.

He claimed that raw sewage is flowing untreated into the River Deel, and that he has been trying to address the issue for 14 years. Askeaton is currently on a waiting list for a new treatment plant from Irish Water, but it is not considered to be an “priority” project.

Cllr Richard O’Donoghue seconded the motion to abolish Irish Water, saying: “If I ran my business the way Irish Water ran theirs, I wouldn’t be in business.”

Sinn Fein’s Cllr Ciara McMahon also voted to abolish, while Fine Gael’s Cllr Stephen Keary, Ind Cllr Emmett O’Brien, and Fine Gael’s Cllr Adam Teskey – who held the casting vote as cathaoirleach – voted to retain the company, defeating the motion.

Later in the meeting, it was

noted that the workers currently installed at Askeaton Castle have mentioned what they have seen in the river.

They said that at certain points of the day, human waste can be seen flowing down the Deel. According to Cllr Sheahan, the visibility of the waste at certain times has to do with the weather and rain conditions, and the river’s levels.

But all the talk of human waste left one councillor feeling unsettled about his leisure pursuits.

“I’m regretting doing the Deel Swim now!” exclaimed Cllr Emmett O’Brien, who is an avid swimmer and rower.