Student volunteers honoured by University of Limerick president

MORE THAN 430 University of Limerick students, the highest number to date, were honoured this week for completing more than 30,000 hours of voluntary work during their academic studies.

On Wednesday, 435 UL students were honoured at the eighth annual President’s Volunteer Awards, with Limerick man and Self Help Africa Group chief executive Ray Jordan, addressed this year’s ceremony.

Since the programme started, UL students have dedicated more than 120,000 hours to volunteering in the city, the region and across the country.

“The value of giving something back to society is a strong ethos at UL and we are a leader in encouraging and recognising the volunteer efforts of students,” UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald said.

“We are the only Higher Education Institution in the country to structure student volunteering so that the significant contribution students make to our communities is recognised and acknowledged on their transcripts,” he added.

“The selfless act of volunteering, concern for others and a sense of community is what makes the world a better place, and we will continue to foster this attitude at UL.”

This academic year, volunteers across the student body, including undergraduates and postgraduates, completed more than 30,000 hours of voluntary work across a range of civic and charitable organisations.