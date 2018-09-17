Limerick Rose will only bloom every second year in revamped Tralee format

THERE will only be one Limerick Rose every two years from 2019, under a new revamped selection process for the Rose of Tralee.

The changes in the competition would see half of the regions showcasing a Rose each year, and have been made to “ensure that every Rose enjoys the ultimate positive experience”.

Roses representing Kerry, Cork and Dublin will continue to be selected every year.

Every other centre would select a Rose bi-annually, and 32 Roses will be hosted in Tralee each year. It means that every Rose would reach the TV final and take part in the full schedule of events.

For a Rose, the festival entails a host of events, including parades, gala functions, the televised Rose selection nights, a Rose Tour and more.

The new move means that every Limerick Rose will make it as far as the televised final. Up until last year, Limerick had gone 10 years without being represented in the televised selection.

“Moving from the Regional Festival (staged from 2004 to 2015) to bringing all our Roses directly to the Rose of Tralee International Festival for the past three years has been generally very positively received,” said the Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Anthony O’Gara.

“There is one challenging aspect to the new format that does not sit well with any of us and that we want to address, the selection of 32 Roses from 66 for the TV Selection. Regardless of how sensitively we handle that, it is not in keeping with our ethos or our tradition,” he said.

“Our focus is to celebrate and respect the passion and emotion, and indeed the time and financial investment that every Rose, her family and Rose Centre invest with us.”

The Rose of Tralee family has grown extensively since 2004 with 40 new centres and a rejuvenated brand. Rose Centres are at the core of the Festival. The commitment and passion from the Centre coordinators have helped to make it the great event that it is, and help the organisers to achieve their mission to celebrate exceptional young Irish women, foster friendships and connect Irish communities.

“Our remit is to deliver a festival that respects commitment and participation appropriately and that of each Rose. Even though the new structure will reduce income, we will find a means of overcoming this financial challenge for the International Festival.

“We appreciate that the change to the format is significant, but on balance we believe it will be a positive development that will enhance our festival and protect its long-term future,” said Mr O’Gara.

Meanwhile, the search is already on for the 2019 Rose of Tralee, the festival’s 60th anniversary. The next Limerick Rose is now guaranteed to make it to the televised final selection process.

Applications can be submitted via www.roseoftralee.ie/apply.