Lucky Limerick punter wins over €18k on €3 bet

ONE Limerick punter definitely has a smile on their face after scooping a significant reward of over €18,600 following a €3 bet at the races this weekend.

The confident customer walked away from their local BoyleSports with €18,672.45 following a €2.50 accumulator and a 50c Lucky 15 on the same four selections across Friday's cards at Doncaster, Sandown and Chester.

A Limerick punter kicked of their weekend in style when they walked away from their local BoyleSports €18,672.45 better off thanks to two savvy racing bets.

The selections were; Dancing Star at 3/1 in the 1.50 and Von Blucher at 28/1 in the 5.10, both at Doncaster, Absolutely So at 7/1 in the 4.30 at Sandown and Intransigent at 11/2 in the 3.40 at Chester.

The €2.50 accumulator turned out to have the most successful return, reaching a whopping €13,624. While the Lucky 15 saw winnings of €4,589.50.

It didn't stop there. An extra winning of €458.95 was added to their prize as a result of BoyleSports Lucky 15 10% bonus 4, which clicks when all four selections win.

Aoife Heffron, spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“We have to tip our hats to our latest big winning customer from Limerick for their shrewd punting which reaped astonishing rewards to the sum of €18,672.45 for the total stake of €10 across their accumulator and Lucky 15. What made their windfall all the more sweet was the bonus €458.95 that was added from our Lucky 15 Bonus 4 that brought them over the €18,500 mark.”