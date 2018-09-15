 Junior Cert: West Limerick teens receive hard-earned grades after first state exam

JUNIOR Cert results day is a “milestone” that deserves to be marked, says principal of Newcastle West’s Desmond College, Vourneen Gavin Barry.

The principal was speaking after 68 beaming students opened up their envelopes in the west Limerick school this Wednesday morning shortly after 10am.

“It’s been a wonderful morning,” said Ms Gavin Barry. “They came in with their parents, so the families got to meet the teachers and celebrate the occasion together.”

The principal said that although it is “a low-stakes exam”, for the pupils, it’s the most important thing in their lives when they’re doing it.

“We had a bit of a celebration at the school because it’s important to mark it. It is a milestone in their lives and their education.

“The students went home with their families after getting the results and we have them back in school tomorrow. We had nanas and grandads and parents in, and they all go home together afterwards. That encourages responsible behaviour in their celebrations as well - it should be a family occasion,” said Ms Gavin Barry.

And the school had plenty to celebrate. “We had lovely results. Lots of As, and we had a couple of students with all As.

We noticed that the English results were particularly strong, with lots of distinctions and merit. We have a very happy English department. Maths was also very positive. We are very happy,” said the Newcastle West principal.

At Salesian Secondary College Pallaskenry, successes big and small were marked at the results event. Principal Paddy O’Neill was on hand to distribute the results at the school library. Two girls emerged with all As.

Warmly thanking the teaching and support staff for their work with the students over the last three years, Mr O’Neill congratulated the pupils, most of whom have now started in Transition Year.

He said that the school community are all justifiably delighted with results that surpassed national averages and which, he said, reflected the “progressive work ethic” and ethos of care at the school.