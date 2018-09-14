My Limerick: William O’Donoghue - All-Ireland winning hurler

What’s your idea of a perfect day or a perfect weekend in Limerick?

My idea of a perfect day in Limerick would be heading into the Milk Market on a Saturday morning and bumping into some friendly faces, followed by a coffee with some of my mates.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

I’ve grown up in Limerick all my life so I don’t have a particular first memory, but my earliest memories would be of playing soccer on the green outside my house with all the kids from the neighbourhood.

What’s your favourite part of the city or county, and why?

My favourite part of the city would be the northside. This is where I have grown up, gone to school, played sports and made a great bond with so many people. Also, it’s where Na Piarsaigh GAA is located, which holds a special place in my life.

What about a favourite walk or view?

I think Curraghchase is as nice a place for a walk as any. The tranquility out there is hard to find anywhere else and the surrounding grounds are stunning.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

I think the people of Limerick and our fondness for our city and county gives Limerick it’s unique identity. People are particularly proud to be from Limerick and I think as Limerick continues to grow economically more and more people will be attracted to this welcoming county.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

My favourite local restaurant would have to be The Cornstore. The staff are very welcoming and the food is consistently top class.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

The people of Limerick are by and large witty and cutting which makes for a great laugh, even if it is at your own expense! There are also a lot of caring people throughout Limerick who participate in fantastic charity work and this work is well received by everyone in the county.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

Sport is a huge part of the culture in Limerick and this can be seen with the sense of pride the people take in such a broad range of sports. Junior soccer clubs, rugby clubs and GAA clubs are pillars of many communities and the ongoing work at the University of Limerick shows the rising interest in athletics as well.

If you could add one amenity to Limerick, what would it be?

The city is probably lacking an effective public transport system which affects commuters entering the city daily for work. A more effective system may encourage people to frequent the city more regularly, which would boost local revenue in bars and restaurants.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city and county today?

The rise in homelessness and the number of families in emergency accommodation is certainly a challenge the people of Limerick should work together to try and tackle.