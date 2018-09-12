University of Limerick students' union alerted to incident of 'harassment and intimidation' on campus

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick’s students’ union has been alerted to a serious incident in which women exercising on campus were “harassed and intimidated” by a group of men.

In a statement published on Facebook this Wednesday morning, UL Student Life condemned the incident, which occurred between the flagpoles and the courtyard at around 7pm this Monday night.

In the strongly worded statement, the students’ union said that “this kind of sexual harassment and violence against women will not be tolerated in UL”.

“We want to make it very clear that this type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and an investigation is underway to identify the students involved. If anyone has any information about the incident, please report it to studentwelfare@ul.ie.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reinforce that this kind of sexual harassment and violence against women will not be tolerated in UL.

“Jeering, catcalling and intimidation are all forms of sexual harassment that exist on spectrum that paves the way for assaults and rape to happen,” wrote the UL Student Life president, vice president and welfare officer in the statement.

They said that the organisation was taking a strong stance against sexual assault and rape on campus this year and is rolling out a large number of sexual consent workshops to first year students. It will also be organising events and campaigns highlighting violence against women.

“It is important to highlight that these incidences are all too commonplace for female staff and students. They stem from a toxic masculine environment that perpetuates ‘lad’ and rape culture and mob mentality.

"UL is seen as the sporting and exercise campus of Ireland and these types of incidences will discourage both women and men from exercising on our campus as they will not feel safe,” the joint statement added.