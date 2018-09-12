Limerick students get ready to collect Junior Cert results

MORE THAN 2,700 students across Limerick will receive their long-awaited Junior Cert results this Wednesday.

Results will be presented to students by their schools, with online results to be available from 4:00pm.

The president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) has congratulated all students receiving their results this Wednesday.

“You have passed a significant milestone in your life,” ASTI president Breda Lynch said.

Best of luck to all students getting their Junior Cert results later on today. We hope the results are what you hoped for, and if they aren't, it's not the end of the world. Enjoy the celebrations, and celebrate responsibly!

“Today you receive your first State-certified qualification: well done!”

Ms Lynch also urged all students celebrating their Junior Cert results today to celebrate responsibly.

“Today is a proud day for you, your parents and your teachers. In all celebrations, I urge you to be safe, act responsibly and keep your parents informed.”

As the Framework for Junior Cycle enters its fourth year, the ASTI is concerned that schools are still struggling in substandard conditions and with inadequate resources.

“The Framework for Junior Cycle requires school learning environments which are conducive to active-learning methodologies and collaborative work, yet schools and teachers are dealing with overcrowded classrooms, reduced teacher numbers, inadequate science facilities, lack of proper PE facilities and much more,” Ms Lynch said.

Students hoping to appeal their results must do so through their school, with all applications to be received by the State Examinations Commission before October 12.