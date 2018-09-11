Gardai in Limerick seize vehicles following road collision

GARDAI in Limerick have seized two vehicles for technical examination following a road traffic collision.

Gardai are investing an incident that occurred in the Raheen area at about 6.30pm on Monday evening in which two vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision.

No injuries were reported to gardai.

Both of the vehicles have been seized for technical examination.

No arrests have been made.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340.