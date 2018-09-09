UPDATE: Emergency services at the scene of fire in Limerick city centre

EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a significant fire in Limerick city centre this Sunday evening.

The fire is understood to be at a derelict building formerly owned by the Limerick Leader.

The building is located to the rear of the current Limerick Leader office but the buildings are separated by an alley.

The fire is understood to have spread from the ground floor, with firefighters currently tackling a “pocket” of fire on the roof of the building.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the fire at approximately 4pm this Sunday afternoon, following a significant number of calls about a fire in the Catherine Street area.

Access to Mallow Street and Glentworth Street is currently restricted.

Four units are currently attending the scene.No injuries have been reported.

More information to follow.