Scientific discovery made at the University of Limerick the focus of new stamp

AN POST has unveiled a new stamp celebrating a scientific discovery made at the University of Limerick.

A new series of four €1 stamps was unveiled this Wednesday at the International Schrodinger at 75 Conference, hosted by the National Concert Hall.

Created by An Post in partnership with Science Foundation Ireland, the ‘Irish Scientific Discoveries’ series highlights recent discoveries by scientists who work in pioneering research and development in Ireland.

The UL stamp celebrates research carried out by Professor Mike Zaworotko, of the UL Bernal Institute, on emissions adsorption.

Professor Zaworotko focuses his research on crystal engineering. His work involves the design of new materials by treating molecules like LEGO blocks so that they can perform a specific function based on a specific need including the adsorption of harmful gases.

The series also features research carried out at University College Cork on fighting superbugs, research carried out by Cork University Maternity Hospital on predicting neonatal seizures and research by Trinity College Dublin on new forms of light.

“It is great to see our scientific achievements as a country being celebrated, as it is important to acknowledge our impact to date and to inspire our future work,” Professor Mark Ferguson of Science Foundation Ireland said.

“The selected case studies represent just one small facet of the superb and wide-ranging contributions that Irish scientists are making to international advancements in.”

The stamps are designed by Dublin based design agency, Detail, and are available in the GPO, Dublin, at selected post offices nationwide or online at www.irishstamps.ie.