Special Service in Limerick to mark 850th year at St Mary's Cathedral

LIMERICK’S LONGEST serving Cathedral will celebrate its 850th year with a special Service of Thanksgiving on Saturday September 8.

St Mary’s Cathedral will celebrate its anniversary with the Thanksgiving Service, which will be “the liturgical highlight of this year’s celebration”, according to Dean of St Mary’s, the Very Rev’d Niall J. Sloane.

“The Cathedral is looking forward to this special event in which we will have an opportunity to give God thanks for 850 years of Christian witness within the City and Diocese of Limerick.”

“I’m delighted that a number of former bishops of Limerick will be joining us for the service along with public and civic representatives,” he added.

Saint Mary’s, which was gifted to the Church by Donal Mor O’Brien the last King of Thomond, has been a site of Christian worship since 1168 and it one of the oldest buildings in Limerick City.

The Thanksgiving Service on September 8 forms part of this year’s festivities, which have focused on celebrating and promoting the Cathedral within Limerick and beyond. The guest preacher will be the Right Rev’d David Chillingworth, former Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

The Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy and the Mayor of Limerick, Councillor James Collins will also participate in the Service, along with representatives from various groups within city.

The Thanksgiving Service begins at 3:30pm.

“All are welcome to attend,” Rev Sloane said.