LIT brings Irish food awards to Limerick

THE MID-WEST became a temporary home for 150 food experts as the Irish Quality Food Awards (IQFA) relocated to Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT), bringing with it food producers, retailers, experts and journalists.

Judging for this year’s IQFA awards, which focus on the best Irish food and drink, relocated to Limerick from Dublin, for the first time in six years.

It was the “state-of-the-art” facilities, teaching kitchens and laboratories that made LIT the perfect location for three weeks of “rigorous” judging, according to IQFA organiser Beth Treleaven.

“When we looked at the facilities available at LIT they were so spacious and modern and had exactly what we needed, so it was a natural move to make LIT our new home,” Ms Treleaven said. “They have been a brilliant partner to work with.”

The judging process at the college culminated in a networking showcase of the best produce in the region, held at the Limerick Strand Hotel and hosted by the Local Enterprise Offices of Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

Exhibitors included Meere’s Pork Products, Emerald Oils, Burren Smokehouse and Treaty City Brewing.

Retailers such as Aldi Ireland, Tesco Ireland and Urban Co-op also attended.

This annual event will help ensure that the Mid-West is now at the foreground of the “national culinary picture going forward”, according to Éamon Ryan, head of enterprise for the Local Enterprise Office Limerick.

“It was great to partner with the Irish Quality Food Awards as the Mid-West region has an array of excellent food and drink produce making it a natural fit with the awards which are synonymous with the finest quality products,” Mr Ryan said.

“We are also delighted that the IQFA have chosen Limerick as their new home and we look forward to working in partnership with them again.”

The IQFA are open to food producers, wholesalers, caterers and food service operators and the grocery industry.

Shortlisted products are now available on www.irishfoodawards.com.