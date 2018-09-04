Emergency services at scene of triple car collision in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a triple-vehicle collision in the outskirts of Limerick city this Tuesday morning.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to the scene of the incident on the main St Nessan’s Road, Dooradoyle, at 10.10am.

Three units of the Limerick Fire Service have been dispatched and remain at the scene.

It is understood that ambulance are also at the scene.

It is not known, yet, how many people are involved in the incident. There are no reports of any injuries, if any.