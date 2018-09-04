Limerick Senator Maria Byrne welcomes further improvement in numbers at work

FINE Gael Senator Maria Byrne has welcomed new figures which show the number of people at work in Ireland is now almost 20,000 higher than it was before the crash.

Ms Byrne pointed to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures which show that there are now 2.2 million at work in Ireland.

“This surpasses the previous employment peak in 2007 by over 25,000, meaning that all of the jobs lost in the economic catastrophe suffered by this country have now been restored,” the Senator claimed, “Over 129,000 jobs have been created in every part of the country since this Government was formed in 2016.”

“Restoration of jobs lost in the crash was Fine Gael’s principal aim when we took office at the peak of the employment crisis. There are over 74,000 more people at work since this time last year. Our enterprise-based economy is now creating over 1,000 jobs a week. Since the Government was formed in 2016, 58% of new jobs have been created outside of Dublin,” Ms Byrne added.

The Fine Gael Senator said the improved jobs market now means 30,000 people in part time jobs have moved into full time jobs.

“For the individual themselves, returning to work after a period of unemployment can boost a person’s confidence and self-belief. It is also great news for communities across Limerick, as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services,” she added.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe added: “We have now seen 24 consecutive quarters of employment growth and crucially, that employment remains broad-based, with annual gains recorded in most sectors and regions. With employment at its highest level ever recorded and the economy approaching full-employment we must also be alive to the capacity constraints that may present in some sectors, which could lead to overheating in the economy.”

“As set out in the Summer Economic Statement, the Government is mindful that budgetary policy is not pro-cyclical. We will adopt steady, incremental and sustainable policies that continue to deliver improvements in public services and a robust economy now and into the future,” he added.