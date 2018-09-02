Emergency services at the scene of river rescue in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a river rescue in Limerick city this Sunday evening.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted to a report of an individual entering the River Shannon at Merchant’s Quay at 7.17pm.

Three units from Mulgrave Street have been dispatched to the scene.

Gardai, ambulance and Limerick Marine Search and Rescue have been deployed to the scene also, with the diving unit on standby.

A rescue helicopter is flying over the River Shannon.

As of 8.40pm, an individual has yet to be located.